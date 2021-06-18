'ΕΙΠΑ ΝΑ ΒΓΩ ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΤΑ ΠΟΥΜΕ ΛΙΓΟ

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363 views • June 18, 2021
18/06/2021 ΣΕ ΟΛΑ ΟΣΑ ΕΧΩ ΑΝΑΦΕΡΘΕΙ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΑΡΧΗ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΟΛΟΦΟΝΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΑΤΥΧΗΣ ΚΑΡΟΛΑΙΝ ΕΧΟΥΝ ΝΑ ΚΑΝΟΥΝ ΜΟΝΟ ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΑΠΟΔΩΘΕΙ ΠΡΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΔΙΚΑΙΟΣΥΝΗ ΚΑΙ ΝΑ ΑΝΑΠΑΥΤΕΙ Η ΨΥΧΟΥΛΑ ΤΗΣ.ΑΝ ΔΕΝ ΑΡΕΣΟΥΝ ΑΥΤΑ ΠΟΥ ΛΕΩ ΣΕ ΚΑΠΟΙΟΥΣ ΔΕΝ ΜΠΟΡΩ ΝΑ ΚΑΝΩ ΚΑΤΙ Γ' ΑΥΤΟ.
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