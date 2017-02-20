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[Feb 20, 2017 Is the firmament just an "expanse" or is it the vaulted dome of the circular flat Earth? (53.7K views on YouTube!)
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95 views • July 23, 2020
This video is an expanded version of one section from the lecture I gave in Amsterdam concerning the Biblical flat Earth model. It deals with the issue of the firmament. Many are suggesting that it is to be understood as simply an "expanse" consisting of the atmosphere of Earth and the vacuum of space. But is that what the Scriptures actually teach? I think not and this video explains why.
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https://babylonrisingbooks.com
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