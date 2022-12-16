Reparation Nation

[Bidan]’s Africa Reparations
* Joe promises $55B in reparations to Africa.
* Africa doesn’t need solar panels right now.
* Newsom wants to give $569B in reparations.
* This country can’t afford reparations.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 15 December 2022
