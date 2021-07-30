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Your FREEDOM Being Stolen While You Sleep
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25 views • July 30, 2021
Constitutional lawyer recently on the River Church in Tampa Florida gives an empassioned explanation of how Americans are on the verge of loosing all the freedoms they are just taking for granted. The current health crisis has been weaponized to bring in an extreme socialist agenda as you would see in Cuba or other communist country. Pay attention to what she says or risk becoming a slave to a soul crushing regime.
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