Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What Is The "Chinese Spy Balloon" A Distraction From?
299 views
channel image
Beautifulhorizons2
Published 21 hours ago |

We all know when the main stream media breathlessly parrots talking points from a single "Amazing" event, they are trying to distract you from something much bigger.

If the talking heads are so concerned with China in our country, where is the wall to wall coverage on this? I mean, I think it's pretty important & I am sure many others do. 🤷‍♀️

Don't let their alien invasion/sky events distract you.

🎪 🤡🎪 🤡 

Help Keep Me Online http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q

paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2

https://venmo.com/u/beautifulhorizons2


Keywords
joe bidenminnesotakamala harrisadministration20 year miming bangives chinese more power

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket