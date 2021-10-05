Torah Portion B'reisheet 2021 Pt 2 of 2

Today, we will join Pastor Troy along with one of our Ministry Partners Trish Riddick as they conclude the message from the Torah Portion B'reisheet. In this part, Pastor and Trish will take us into a synopsis of the six chapters in B'reisheet. You will also learn some awesome revelation regarding male and female from a Hebraic perspective. You will be amazed to see the Gospel hidden in the names of the 10 generations of Adam. You will discover grace hidden in Noah's name. And if that isn't exciting enough for you. Wait till Pastor shows you the gospel in the first letter of the Hebrew alephbet. With that said, please get your bible, pen and paper out as we join Pastor and Trish.