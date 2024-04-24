Flat Earth Debate: Austin Whitsitt vs Harrison Smith
23 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Flat Earth Debate: Austin Whitsitt vs Harrison Smith
You can find Austin and his work by following him on X @WitsitGetsIt.
You can find Austin and his work by following him on X @WitsitGetsIt.
Keywords
apostasyharrison smithflat earth debatesin is insanityaustin whitsitt vs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos