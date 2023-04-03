‼️Inside Cafe Video - Terrorist Attack in St. Petersburg - Prior to Explosion - Killed Russian Journalist Vladlen Tatarsky - Statue Gift, with Explosive

Blonde woman Daria Trepova disguised, in custody. Woman was asked by Tatarsky to sit and she soon left after. Trepova gave statue just before leaving cafe, then explosion. Killing and wounding many.

Witnesses say he spoke for 10 minutes after this video, then video was spliced. Explosion at the end, happened when he placed the statue back into the package.

The case of the murder of military correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky has been reclassified to a more serious article - about a terrorist attack. At the disposal of the RF IC there is evidence that the planning and organization of the crime were carried out from the territory of Ukraine. Other accomplishes in custody.

Here is an article if you want more info.

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russian-military-blogger-killed-explosion-st-petersburg-agencies-2023-04-02/














