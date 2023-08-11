Create New Account
FLASHBACK: 2020 election Poll watcher testifies on straight up election fraud
FLASHBACK: 2020 election Poll watcher testifies:

That the ballots were coming in IN SEQUENTIAL ORDER, something that is just about impossible for mail in ballots;

> plus all the signatures were alike,

> there were no dates on the envelopes,

> and they all came from the same district in Detroit.


https://twitter.com/ChuckCallesto/status/1689616807890403328?s=20

voter frauddetroitelection fraudelection integrity2020 election theft

