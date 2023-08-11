FLASHBACK: 2020 election Poll watcher testifies on straight up election fraud

FLASHBACK: 2020 election Poll watcher testifies:
That the ballots were coming in IN SEQUENTIAL ORDER, something that is just about impossible for mail in ballots;
> plus all the signatures were alike,
> there were no dates on the envelopes,
> and they all came from the same district in Detroit.
https://twitter.com/ChuckCallesto/status/1689616807890403328?s=20
