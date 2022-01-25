VAERS Batches with Deaths & Adverse Reactions Identified - How Bad Is My Batch

Welcome to CVAR, a #Covid-Vaccine-Adverse-Reactions podcast. Today, we talk to pharmaceutical researcher and scientist, Mr. Craig Paardekooper about his discoveries organizing the CDC’s VAERS website to see which batch lot numbers had deaths and adverse reactions. Watch the video presentation here: https://rumble.com/covidvaccineadversereactions https://www.bitchute.com/covidvaccineadversereactions/ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/covidvaccineadversereactions https://odysee.com/@covidvaccineadversereactions:9 Podcast audio version: https://anchor.fm/covidvaxadversereactions Donate to Mr. Craig Paardekooper’s research here: https://howbadismybatch.com/donatecreditcard.html Look up your batch number here: https://howbadismybatch.com/ VAERS Lot# Look-up tool: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html MedAlerts: https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php Do not despair. For more information about the #Defeat-the-Mandates march on Jan. 23, 2022 at Washington DC, USA: https://defeatthemandatesdc.com/ The United States Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act is a set of laws passed by Congress in 1938 giving authority to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to oversee the safety. https://www.fda.gov/regulatory-information/laws-enforced-fda/federal-food-drug-and-cosmetic-act-fdc-act US Code Title 21, Sections 351 (Adulterated Penalties) & Sections 352 (Misbranded Penalties) https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?req=(title:21%20section:351%20edition:prelim)%20OR%20(granuleid:USC-prelim-title21-section351)&f=treesort&edition=prelim&num=0&jumpTo=true https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?req=(title:21%20section:352%20edition:prelim)%20OR%20(granuleid:USC-prelim-title21-section352)&f=treesort&edition=prelim&num=0&jumpTo=true 2020 Prep Act authorizes the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services to give vaccine administrators immunity except for “willful misconduct”: https://www.phe.gov/Preparedness/legal/prepact/Pages/prepqa.aspx#q3 Under Title 21 of the FDA’s Code of Regulations section 50.20 regarding Informed Consent of Human Subjects: https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/cdrh/cfdocs/cfcfr/CFRSearch.cfm?fr=50.20 CVAR is #12 out of 30 top vaccine podcasts listened by a worldwide audience. https://blog.feedspot.com/vaccine_podcasts/ For more information: https://merkabachakras.com/pages/cvar-podcast Pfizer clinical studies reports different microgram dosage amounts and placebos upon participants. https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04368728?term=study+describe+vaccine+candidates+against+covid&draw=2&rank=1 https://www.fda.gov/media/144245/download?fbclid=IwAR134_3fzb0EYfEHMG500kRnNUSJ5iBsWLYNA5OJN7UnGpjjT4CaX7cUz04 Proposed 2020 Social Credit System by the UK Government followed by vax passport strategy: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/927547/GOS_The_Future_of_Citizen_Data_Systems_Report__2_.pdf ALL Covid-19 vaccine-injured in the USA need to file a claim with the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP). For more information about CICP, contact 1-855-266-2427 (CICP) or [email protected]. Submit your claim here: https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp/filing-benefits https://injurycompensation.hrsa.gov/DICPSubmit/ https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp/cicp-data If you're in the UK/England, please make a vaccine-injury claim here: https://www.gov.uk/vaccine-damage-payment #Covid-Vaccine-Adverse-Reactions,#How-Bad-Is-My-Batch, #VAERS, #Craig-Paardekooper, #Defeat-the-Mandates-DC