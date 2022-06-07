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reptilian shapeshifter caught dr steven greer is a lizard fraud
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831 views • June 07, 2022
https://www.markalanking.com/post/fake-jews-did-9-11-we-all-need-to-unite-against-the-synagogue-of-satan-jews-troublemakers
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ABOVE TOP SECRET GEMATRIA NEWS BLOG !!! - https://www.markalanking.com/blog
Support Richard Bruce Truth Ministries
FREEOURWORLD.ORG
Richard Bruce Truth Ministries
P.O. Box 8671
Calabasas, CA 91372
USA
Alternate Video Sites:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce
https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce
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