Situation Update, Sep 1, 2022 - The engineered TAKEDOWN of food, water and energy infrastructure will plunge entire nations into the Dark Ages

0:00 Intro

1:00 Zoo Story

15:35 Better News

17:20 Vaccinated Demons

41:30 Patrick Wood

1:14:50 Water Crisis

1:19:25 Energy Shortage

1:32:10 Food Takedowns

1:34:25 Mad Max Scenario





- It's all DELIBERATE! Global human enslavement and depopulation.

- WATER crisis: Municipal water systems being ALLOWED to fail on purpose

- FOOD crisis: More food plants being burned down to cause famine

- ENERGY crisis: Deliberate takedowns of energy infrastructure across USA and Europe

- California says you can't buy gas cars, and you can't charge ELECTRIC vehicles

- Shocking energy bills are plunging Europe into the Dark Ages (mass bankruptcy)

- Fifty million dollars in food handouts to illegal aliens, but not for hungry Americans

- You MUST have your own "off grid" food, energy, water, shelter, self-defense, money and more







For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





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