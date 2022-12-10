Twitter Files 2.0: The Blacklists; House Votes to End Military Vax Mandates 12/9/22

Coming up in this week's Headline News Stories: Twitter Files 2.0 Former NYT reporter Bari Weiss released a thread on Thursday that showed that several mainstream conservative voices, from Charlie Kirk to Dan Bongino, were shadow-banned by the social media company under the rubrics of “Visibility Filtering” or “VF. It seems that Jack Dorsey either was letting the inmates run the asylum or he lied to Congress about shadow banning. Next: attached to a massive $858 billion defense bill is a provision that gets rid of the military vaccine mandate for service members- which begs the question: "what else is in the bill?" All of that and much more, ahead! Read More:https://www.resistancechicks.com/twitter-files-2-0-the-blacklists-house-us-military-vax-mandates/





NEW!!! AMAZING body and CBD products!!!





For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC





For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC





Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!





Resistance Chicks





P.O. Box 107





Milford, OH 45150





E-mail: [email protected]





Web Page www.resistancechicks.com





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks





BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks





Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks





Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks





Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks





Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620





Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET

Sundays @5:00 PM ET





Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%





Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com





Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!





Capital Punishment Purchase Capitol Punishment from HisGlory.TV