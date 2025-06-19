Those who are in the flesh cannot please GOD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #42; Believers are either in the SPIRIT or the flesh at any given moment. Looking into Romans 8, we can see Positional Sanctification yet if we do not apply this it is useless. The Old Sin Nature is hostile toward the things of GOD and every Christian must understand that battle. Feel free to comment and share, thanks!