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Christ is King and what that should mean for lockdowns
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31 views • November 23, 2021
Over the last 60 years or so, the idea that Christ is King over society, that civil laws should conform to his laws, and so on has been progressively forgotten. The state now thinks it can shut down the churches, inject us with goodness-knows-what, and we have to beg its officials for religious exemptions to its absurd and evil laws.
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