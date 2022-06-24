FULL SHOW: Will The Monkeypox Global Health Emergency Usher In The WHO’s One World Government Medical Police State?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clay Clark guest hosts today's jam packed episode of The War Room! Clay is joined by a cavalcade of guests as they discuss the latest comments by the global elite and the transhuman agenda to manipulate society with vaccines and lockdowns. Today's guests include Dr. Jim Meehan, Dr. Rashid Buttar, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, and Georden Roberts so don't miss this epic 3 hour broadcast made to inform you about what's next ahead of the next globalist scam!