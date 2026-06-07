BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Parents Are Starting to Ask Questions About School Curriculum 😮
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
2025 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • Yesterday

Parents Are Starting to Ask Questions About School Curriculum 😮

Keywords
parentscurriculumare starting to ask questionsabout school
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Kennedy&#8217;s medical records pursuit raises privacy concerns in vaccine research push

Kennedy’s medical records pursuit raises privacy concerns in vaccine research push

Willow Tohi
Censored: The First Amendment under siege

Censored: The First Amendment under siege

Ramon Tomey
Trump Confirms He Called Netanyahu &#8220;F***ing Crazy&#8221; During Dispute Over Lebanon Operations

Trump Confirms He Called Netanyahu “F***ing Crazy” During Dispute Over Lebanon Operations

Garrison Vance
Trump Downplays Iranian Attacks on U.S. Bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, Cites Provocation

Trump Downplays Iranian Attacks on U.S. Bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, Cites Provocation

Garrison Vance
&#8220;Breaking the Chains&#8221; on BrightU: Taking back your data and the truth about Bitcoin

“Breaking the Chains” on BrightU: Taking back your data and the truth about Bitcoin

Jacob Thomas
Study Links Stress, Late-Night Snacking to Gut Health Risks

Study Links Stress, Late-Night Snacking to Gut Health Risks

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy