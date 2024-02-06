Create New Account
ISRAEL'S PATHETIC DEPLETED BRAIN-TRUST IS SCROUNGING (SHARE)
High Hopes
Published 13 hours ago

Remarque88


Feb 2, 2024


DESPERATE PARANOID ISRAEL CAN ONLY "STEAL" IDEAS THESE DAYS

Video from Dec 7/23 -

WHY ETHNIC CLEANSING AND GENOCIDE ARE SOLD AS "WAR"

https://www.bitchute.com/video/x6dkSrgf5yFv/

Al Jazeera leaked plan - https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2024/1/31/israels-war-on-gaza-live-severe-hunger-in-gaza-as-aid-trucks-surrounded?update=2664864

Jerusalem Post - https://www.jpost.com/israel-hamas-war/article-784451

Maariv (translate) - https://www.maariv.co.il/news/military/Article-1072405

Remarque88 Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/96HPaOQNYKdQ/

