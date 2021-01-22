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Marxism, Cultural Hegemony, Critical Theory, & Intersectionality
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41 views • January 22, 2021
Marxism, Cultural Hegemony, Critical Theory, & Intersectionality: If you do not understand these term, the future changes that are coming to America and the world will be wildly confusing to you.
On today’s show we are going to give you an in-depth breakdown of key Marxist principles that are being implemented in our society and our government. You will already know WHY these changes are coming, from a biblical perspective. But today, we are going to be telling you the HOW.
This is vital information that will help you see what is on the horizon, and to prepare for it spiritually. Please get a pen and paper and follow along. Share this content with whoever you can. This information is going to be important to equip the body of Christ for the times ahead.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
On today’s show we are going to give you an in-depth breakdown of key Marxist principles that are being implemented in our society and our government. You will already know WHY these changes are coming, from a biblical perspective. But today, we are going to be telling you the HOW.
This is vital information that will help you see what is on the horizon, and to prepare for it spiritually. Please get a pen and paper and follow along. Share this content with whoever you can. This information is going to be important to equip the body of Christ for the times ahead.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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