The Emerald Tablets of Thoth Tablet I The History of Thoth the Atlantean

We're going to Egypt with The Emerald Tablets of Thoth Tablet I!Thoth is an Egyptian symbol for wisdom. Thoth was symbolized with the Ibis head because he brought forth the life force from the dark and the Ibis finds it's food in the mud below the surface, in the dark.In this series, we are going to observe the uncanny resemblance between Thoth, and Jesus Christ. We see the same phrases and situations between the Emerald Tablets and the Christian North American bible. In this case we're talking about the King James Version, the most popular. There are several translations of the bible. Most people who claim Christianity, base their whole life around a book they have never read before. They will be quick to dismiss the common themes, and never pick up either text. The cognitive dissonance is strong in them.If you've seen the Sumerian series that I've done, you must have seen the similarities with the Christian Bible. It is not a coincidence that they make their way back in via words and situations. The Testaments are a plagiarized text of much older tales.Thoth is able to reincarnate/transfer his consciousness into new bodies in the Halls of Amenti. The rejuvenation chamber is inspired by these tablets. Episode 45 of the Frieza saga in Dragonball Z is titled "Immortality Denied". That is the name of the last tablet in the Epic of Gilgamesh. There are no such thing as coincidences. AGWANTI does not have an english equivalent. It means detachment.The land of KHEM is we get the word CHEMISTRY from."Nothing vanishes without a trace" The Smoking Man from the X-Files