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1/25/2022 Miles Guo’s Big Announcement: Warning the world as early as five years ago that the darkness was coming. In 2019, Mr. Guo also informed the West in advance that Xi Jinping and Wang Qishan had the plan to achieve world domination and to use biochemical weapons to crack down on the Hong Kong movement