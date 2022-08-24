Dr. Rashid Buttar on the COVID Vaccine Genocide

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Update: Based on good suggestions, video has been updated. Watch it, and pass it on. Lives depend on it. It's not covid you need to worry about. It's the vaccine induced injury you need to know about. This video gives you the real numbers. ⁣The media, branches of the government and the medical profession at large are complicit in the crime against humanity being perpetrated against the earth's population. More and more doctors are speaking up. More and more media are now pushing back against the narrative. And more and more politicians are speaking out against the lies.





Visit www.AdvancedMedicineConference.com to get the digital access to the 4th Annual Advanced Medicine Conference.





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