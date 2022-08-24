BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Rashid Buttar on the COVID Vaccine Genocide
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5188 followers
Follow
4
Share
Report
627 views • August 24, 2022

Mirrored fromhttps://crwdview.com/watch/covid-facts-vaccine-induced-injury-heart-dz-hospitalization_dQUpgHnJmFoGy3S.html


Copied text:

Update: Based on good suggestions, video has been updated. Watch it, and pass it on. Lives depend on it. It's not covid you need to worry about. It's the vaccine induced injury you need to know about. This video gives you the real numbers. ⁣The media, branches of the government and the medical profession at large are complicit in the crime against humanity being perpetrated against the earth's population. More and more doctors are speaking up. More and more media are now pushing back against the narrative. And more and more politicians are speaking out against the lies.


Visit www.AdvancedMedicineConference.com to get the digital access to the 4th Annual Advanced Medicine Conference.


Shared from and subscribe to:

EndYourSlavery

https://odysee.com/@EndYourSlavery:8

Keywords
cancercommunismvaccine injuriesgenocidesheddingmandatesmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesheart attacksdystopiabio warfarecovid hoaxmrnavaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxidehydroxide
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Review New York Healthcare Workers&#8217; Challenge to COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Review New York Healthcare Workers’ Challenge to COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Morgan S. Verity
Iron-rich foods that outperform spinach

Iron-rich foods that outperform spinach

Kevin Hughes
Higher Intake of Phytochemical-Rich Foods Tied to Lower Ovarian Cancer Odds, Study Finds

Higher Intake of Phytochemical-Rich Foods Tied to Lower Ovarian Cancer Odds, Study Finds

Coco Somers
Sound, Music Therapy Can Be Used for Anxiety, Chronic Pain Treatment, Report Says

Sound, Music Therapy Can Be Used for Anxiety, Chronic Pain Treatment, Report Says

Edison Reed
The hidden cost of convenience: How ultra-processed foods may be fueling a Crohn’s disease epidemic

The hidden cost of convenience: How ultra-processed foods may be fueling a Crohn’s disease epidemic

Ava Grace
Three-Minute Sprints Alter Blood Proteins More Than 90 Minutes of Moderate Exercise, Rockefeller Study Finds

Three-Minute Sprints Alter Blood Proteins More Than 90 Minutes of Moderate Exercise, Rockefeller Study Finds

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy