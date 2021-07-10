LEARN HOW CHILDREN ARE SLOWLY BEING PREPPED TO BECOME OBEDIENT MEMBERS OF DIGITAL HELL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
11382 subscribers
Outstanding presentation by one of the best teachers for complex modern issues hidden from the limelight: Terry Wolfe
The war to enslave future generations needs the awareness of THOSE OF US THAT ARE ADULTS NOW! Otherwise nobody in the future will be able to know how it could be without digital control. This is an urgent matter, intimately tied with all the rest of our present day conundrum.
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@FearlessNation:7
💰💲💰💲 CLICK TO CLAIM FREE LBC 💰💲💰💲
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@FEARLESS_ONE:8
Leave me a tip!
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/fearlessnation
PAYPAL
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/fearlessnation
PATREON
https://www.patreon.com/fearlessnation
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fearlessnation/
Use The Referral Bitchute Code: fearlessnation
https://twitter.com/fearlesnation
Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/c/FearlessNation
We are all explorers trying to find ourselves...
Some people around you will not understand your journey. They don’t need to; it’s not for them.