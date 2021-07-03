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'The Ruins' Invade the TEMPLE During Delta Wave Sleep [02.07.2021]
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20 views • July 03, 2021
Breakdown of "The Ruins", 2008, in which carnivorous plants devour people during delta sleep. Headlines on the Delta
Pinned by EntertheStars - 4 hours ago
https://www.wikiwand.com/en/Delta_wave
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pod_People_(Invasion_of_the_Body_Snatchers)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Ruins_(film)
https://static01.nyt.com/images/2008/04/05/movies/05ruin600.jpg?quality=75&;auto=webp&disable=upscale
https://snipboard.io/o5XQix.jpg
https://www.yahoo.com/news/graphs-show-where-delta-variant-115835952.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/surgeon-general-warns-unvaccinated-people-140844117.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/delta-variant-gains-ground-u-175056234.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/couple-fined-18-000-bulldozing-205804305.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/video-man-tackles-gropes-woman-143020874.html
6,358 views Streamed live 5 hours ago
EntertheStars
98.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/x7NX7evJdbY
Pinned by EntertheStars - 4 hours ago
https://www.wikiwand.com/en/Delta_wave
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pod_People_(Invasion_of_the_Body_Snatchers)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Ruins_(film)
https://static01.nyt.com/images/2008/04/05/movies/05ruin600.jpg?quality=75&;auto=webp&disable=upscale
https://snipboard.io/o5XQix.jpg
https://www.yahoo.com/news/graphs-show-where-delta-variant-115835952.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/surgeon-general-warns-unvaccinated-people-140844117.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/delta-variant-gains-ground-u-175056234.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/couple-fined-18-000-bulldozing-205804305.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/video-man-tackles-gropes-woman-143020874.html
6,358 views Streamed live 5 hours ago
EntertheStars
98.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/x7NX7evJdbY
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