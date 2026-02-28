Everybody wants you to hate being white ~ Nothing Wrong with Being White ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today's discussion we will talk about white shaming and instead being proud to be in your own skin as opposed to this self imposed hate of being white. We will also talk about the fraud of critical race theory and how if there were no white people, then there wouldn't be anyone to expose the blacks as being the real bad guys according to F.B.I. crime statistics. Finally, We will share the episode of the Louder with Crowder show, which is entitled: Everybody Hates the Whites! So What Do We Do About It?
