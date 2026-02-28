BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Everybody wants you to hate being white ~ Nothing Wrong with Being White ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
2 views • 1 day ago

In today's discussion we will talk about white shaming and instead being proud to be in your own skin as opposed to this self imposed hate of being white. We will also talk about the fraud of critical race theory and how if there were no white people, then there wouldn't be anyone to expose the blacks as being the real bad guys according to F.B.I. crime statistics. Finally, We will share the episode of the Louder with Crowder show, which is entitled: Everybody Hates the Whites! So What Do We Do About It?


References:

- Everybody Hates the Whites! So What Do We Do About It?

  https://rumble.com/v75z65k--freedom-racism-and-that-chinese-marvel-actor-lets-get-it.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

- Slavery in the Ottoman Empire (White Slavery)

  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slavery_in_the_Ottoman_Empire

- A Day In The Life Of A White Slave In The Ottoman Empire

  https://www.thearchaeologist.org/blog/a-day-in-the-life-of-a-white-slave-in-the-ottoman-empire

- White Gold: the white slaves of Islam - Metaphore

  https://metaphoremagazine.com/white-gold-the-white-slaves-of-islam/

- Snow-white, Curvy, and Virgin: Concubinage and The Origins of White ...

  https://dergipark.org.tr/tr/download/article-file/1561483

- Ethiopian bible (Kebra Negast) - Queen Makeda (Ethiopian queen / queen of Sheba) had black slaves

  https://archive.org/details/kebranagast

- Thomas Sowell on the history of slavery

  https://davidcycleback.com/2025/01/20/thomas-sowell-on-the-history-of-slavery/

- Were more whites slaves brought to North Africa than black slaves

  https://skeptics.stackexchange.com/questions/47867/were-more-whites-slaves-brought-to-north-africa-than-black-slaves-were-brought-t

- Donald Trump Posted Something...

  https://rumble.com/v75dp7m-monkies-women-drivers-and-no-more-mass-deportations-its-the-friday-show.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a


Keywords
racismblackwhiteprideslaverycrowdersupremacyshamingsteventhomassowell
