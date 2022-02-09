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UK Health Agency now REMOVING relevant information
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72 views • February 09, 2022
UK Health Agency now REMOVING relevant information
https://rumble.com/vuh6up-uk-health-agency-now-removing-relevant-information.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=3
"The rate of a positive COVID-19 test is substantially lower in vaccinated individuals compared to unvaccinated individuals up the age of 17. In individuals aged greater than 18 the rate of a positive COVID-19 test is higher in vaccinated individuals compared to unvaccinated (Table 13)".
https://youtu.be/SeSLpeAIXKg
PoliticoYT: https://rumble.com/user/PoliticoYT
=============================
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
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DUNE
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WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30
https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
https://rumble.com/vuh6up-uk-health-agency-now-removing-relevant-information.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=3
"The rate of a positive COVID-19 test is substantially lower in vaccinated individuals compared to unvaccinated individuals up the age of 17. In individuals aged greater than 18 the rate of a positive COVID-19 test is higher in vaccinated individuals compared to unvaccinated (Table 13)".
https://youtu.be/SeSLpeAIXKg
PoliticoYT: https://rumble.com/user/PoliticoYT
=============================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30
https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
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