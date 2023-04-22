Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
419 cutoff incident had to wake up many Chinese, the 315 is going to be waking up most Americans
63 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2f1ppb9f71

2023.04.21 負責管理中共警察局的人被保釋出來, 郭文貴現在關在看守所裡, 不允許保釋. 419 (斷播事件)喚醒了很多中國人, 315 將喚醒大多數美國人

People who are in charge of the CCP police station are released while Miles Guo is still in the detention center because of the denied bail. 419 cutoff incident had to wake up many Chinese, the 315 is going to be waking up most Americans.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #13579plan #MattaofFact #Ryan #takedowntheccp


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket