2023.04.21 負責管理中共警察局的人被保釋出來, 郭文貴現在關在看守所裡, 不允許保釋. 419 (斷播事件)喚醒了很多中國人, 315 將喚醒大多數美國人

People who are in charge of the CCP police station are released while Miles Guo is still in the detention center because of the denied bail. 419 cutoff incident had to wake up many Chinese, the 315 is going to be waking up most Americans.

