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Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Who Is Calling The Shots? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 08.16.20)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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11 views • August 03, 2022

So, what advice is ok for a doctor to give and to who? Dr Daniels reviews two conflicting edicts doctors are receiving and helps you, and doctors sort it out. Tune in. Think Happens 

One of the Censored podcast that got Dr Daniels kicked off Facebook and YouTube. 

 


FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports - https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387 

TOTAL HEALTH ACCELERATOR COURSE - https://totalhealthaccelerator.thinkific.com/?ref=9f9e76 

Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers 

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/ 

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted 

 

If you wish to support CuresWanted - Buy Me A Coffee

https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted 

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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