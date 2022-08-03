Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Who Is Calling The Shots? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 08.16.20)

So, what advice is ok for a doctor to give and to who? Dr Daniels reviews two conflicting edicts doctors are receiving and helps you, and doctors sort it out. Tune in. Think Happens

One of the Censored podcast that got Dr Daniels kicked off Facebook and YouTube.





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