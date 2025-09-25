BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PREGNANT LIBERAL SELF-YEETS ☠ AFTER TRUMP TYLENOL ANNOUNCEMENT
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
691 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 1 day ago

Wall Street Apes - 🚨 Pregnant liberal took so much Tylenol after hearing Donald Trump say it causes autism she’s now in the ICU and is going to die


Executive Director of American Frontline Nurses got a “very frantic call at 4am from a husband whose wife is now dying of liver failure on a ventilator in an ICU, because she was trying to prove that Tylenol doesn't cause autism because of what Trump said”


She’s going to die


“Whether or not you believe the Harvard study or not is not, not the issue here. The issue is that she's somewhere between 23 to 25 weeks and she overdosed on Tylenol, and she's going to die”


This video is INSANE


Source: https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1971019653624496521


Thumbnail: https://x.com/JakeCan72/status/1971021793709391896

Keywords
tdspresident donald john trumptylenolnicole siroteklink to autismpurposeful overdose
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy