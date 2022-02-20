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Humility Series Part 4: Humility in Prayer - Response to the Crisis in Canada
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10 views • February 20, 2022
In Shemot/Exodus 33, Moshe interceded on behalf of Israel. In Daniel 9, Daniel repented for the sins of his people & interceded for their restoration. In Mattityahu/Mathew 6, Yeshua the Messiah taught us humility in prayer. How do we respond to the crisis in Canada?
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