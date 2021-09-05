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ТЕРПЕНИЕ, БРАТЬЯ, ТЕРПЕНИЕ... Будет голод. Но все происходит по воле Божьей. Старец Досифей
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4333 views • September 05, 2021
Дорогие во Христе братья и сестры! Вот чему учат старцы Божии. Господь позволяет нам стать исповедниками и мучениками. Цель человека - попасть в Царствие Небесное. И Господь дает нам этот шанс. Мы же являемся теплохладными. Займите твердую позицию и просите у Бога помощи. Помоги нам, Господи!
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