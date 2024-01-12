Are there Rings around Saturn or this World?

Saturnian energies, influences and possibilities are based in restriction, selfishness, control and many other confining ideas. Power aligned with these forces will bring censorship and ultimately a police state and let’s not forget the blocking of higher minds. What happens next is up to us. How many will stand up for freedom?

Episode 103 - April 2018

MORE FREE SHOWS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/

FULL SHOWS POSTED FOR MEMBERS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/episodes/