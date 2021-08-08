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CDC’s Dr. Rochelle Walensky admits Vaccines CANNOT prevent COVID transmission anymore
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993 views • August 08, 2021
Posted 6August2021 NotFound404 "CDC’s Dr. Rochelle Walensky admits":
According to Director Walensky, the only benefit from the vaccine now is presumably that it reduces the severity of symptoms. [Assuming you don't die from an Heart Attack first.]
If a vaccinated and non-vaccinated person have the same capacity to carry, shed and transmit the virus – with or without symptoms – then what difference does a vaccination passport or vaccination ID make?
According to the CDC TODAY, both the vaxxed and non-vaxxed person walking into a restaurant, store, group, venue or workplace present the exact same risk to other people there, so how does the presentation of proof of vaccine make any difference?
According to Director Walensky, the only benefit from the vaccine now is presumably that it reduces the severity of symptoms. [Assuming you don't die from an Heart Attack first.]
If a vaccinated and non-vaccinated person have the same capacity to carry, shed and transmit the virus – with or without symptoms – then what difference does a vaccination passport or vaccination ID make?
According to the CDC TODAY, both the vaxxed and non-vaxxed person walking into a restaurant, store, group, venue or workplace present the exact same risk to other people there, so how does the presentation of proof of vaccine make any difference?
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