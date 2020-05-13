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IL SALOTTINO - "I Tarocchi e i suoi archetipi" con Paolo Serioli
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4 views • May 13, 2020
8° Puntata: 8 - 5 - 2020
Serie "I Tarocchi", Ep. 1
Primo appuntamento con Paolo Serioli, che con Amore, Passione e Consapevolezza ha introdotto l'argomento dei Tarocchi, dei loro archetipi e di come ci possono aiutare nella nostra vita quotidiana e nel nostro percorso di evoluzione personale.
seguite Paolo Serioli su https://www.facebook.com/musicomagia/
#followtheblackcat
Per restare aggiornato sulle novità segui Il Salottino e Il Giovane Mesbet sui social!
https://www.facebook.com/ilsalottinod...
https://twitter.com/GMesbet
https://t.me/joinchat/SdnDwhlFeMCdRse... (telegram redazione)
https://www.twitch.tv/ilgiovanemesbet/
https://www.instagram.com/ilsalottino...
E-mail: [email protected]
Serie "I Tarocchi", Ep. 1
Primo appuntamento con Paolo Serioli, che con Amore, Passione e Consapevolezza ha introdotto l'argomento dei Tarocchi, dei loro archetipi e di come ci possono aiutare nella nostra vita quotidiana e nel nostro percorso di evoluzione personale.
seguite Paolo Serioli su https://www.facebook.com/musicomagia/
#followtheblackcat
Per restare aggiornato sulle novità segui Il Salottino e Il Giovane Mesbet sui social!
https://www.facebook.com/ilsalottinod...
https://twitter.com/GMesbet
https://t.me/joinchat/SdnDwhlFeMCdRse... (telegram redazione)
https://www.twitch.tv/ilgiovanemesbet/
https://www.instagram.com/ilsalottino...
E-mail: [email protected]
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