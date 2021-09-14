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Aussie: “They are Using Ivermectin to Treat Vaccinated People”
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732 views • September 14, 2021
According to this man, doctors are using Ivermectin on the Vaxxed in Australian hospitals to make it appear like the jab works. He says that for the unvaxxed, they put them on a ventilator and let them suffer. He believes the entire medical system is corrupt to the core. If so, they are complicit in murder.
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