URGENT & IMPORTANT - I can not verify this 07/11/2022

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Pastor Stan can not prove the things he brings to you today, but he believes them to be true. Today's topics include how the supreme court overturned the Election and that DJT will return. Many things will happen when we connect to the new Quantum Internet, so make sure to share today's video with all your friends!
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