Gregg Braden - Transhumanism 2030 - TranstionTALKS, Sep. 10th

Join us via livestream or in person (and access replay for six weeks). Get tickets: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/transitiontalks/upcoming-events/



Within each of us is the personal code to unlock our pure human technology of neural networks, cell membranes and emotional intelligence that allows us to supercharge our health, excel in everyday life, and give us the evolutionary edge that allows us to thrive in times of uncertainty. Transhumanism 2030 is a compelling journey of self-discovery will catapult you beyond conventional thinking when it comes to your origins, limits and, most importantly, your capabilities and potential. Prepare yourself to discover why you’re not what you’ve been told, and even more than you’ve ever imagined!