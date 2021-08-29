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Picnic - Trolls Farm of Bots and Bikers
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162 views • August 29, 2021
This is to showcase the number of bikers who came up to Paris and not by mention on the mainstream fake media.
And see how the trolls farm of bots is used to push government's kill shot agenda.
And see how the trolls farm of bots is used to push government's kill shot agenda.
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