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Do you know what the word "Covid" truly means? (Not what you think) - Dr. Roberto Petrella explains
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228 views • September 11, 2020
Original source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MmvcBL-hVts&;feature=emb_title
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Roberto PETRELLA was born in Pescara (Italy), 1971. He received the degree in electronic engineering, with full marks and honors, in 1996 from the University of L’Aquila (Italy). In 2001 he received the Ph.D. degree from the same University. From November 2006 he is an assistant professor of Electrical Drives in the Department of Electrical, Management and Mechanical Engineering of the University of Udine (Italy).
His main research interests include modeling and control of power converters and electrical drives, measurement and estimation techniques for drives (sensor-less control), DSP-based systems for real-time implementation, battery chargers for electric/hybrid vehicles, multilevel modulation strategies and renewable-energy generation systems. He has co-authored about 90 technical papers and 2 International patents.
How to download brighteon, bitchute, twitter, facebook videos. Use:
For twitter: http://twittervideodownloader.com/
For bitchute: https://www.tubeoffline.com/download-BitChute-videos.php
Generally: https://9xbuddy.org/
Roberto PETRELLA was born in Pescara (Italy), 1971. He received the degree in electronic engineering, with full marks and honors, in 1996 from the University of L’Aquila (Italy). In 2001 he received the Ph.D. degree from the same University. From November 2006 he is an assistant professor of Electrical Drives in the Department of Electrical, Management and Mechanical Engineering of the University of Udine (Italy).
His main research interests include modeling and control of power converters and electrical drives, measurement and estimation techniques for drives (sensor-less control), DSP-based systems for real-time implementation, battery chargers for electric/hybrid vehicles, multilevel modulation strategies and renewable-energy generation systems. He has co-authored about 90 technical papers and 2 International patents.
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