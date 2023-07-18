A look at the stray kittens’ seedier side of life MVI_2607-8merged

This merged video was shot on the 7th July, 2023. Each day, with wild doves waiting, I put fresh seed into my home-made bird-feeder, put together from parts from a pedestal fan that stopped working. I don’t get the time to empty it out daily, so old seed accumulates, and when it rains it sprouts. The dinner plate has caused a halo of sprouted wheat to appear, with an interesting visual effect.

