© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Charlie Kirk: Email, Dr Steve Turley: CANCELLED, People's Voice: Pfizer, Wendy Bell: Party | EP1484 - Highlights Begin 02/25/2025 8:00 PM EST
https://rumble.com/v6p5sj6-ep1484.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Charlie Kirk 02/25 - Elon Musk's Viral Email To Federal Employees: Justify Your Job... Or Else
https://rumble.com/embed/v6mlbil/?pub=2trvx
***
Dr Steve Turley 02/25 - MSNBC's Joy Reid CANCELLED!!!
https://rumble.com/embed/v6mmzvi/?pub=2trvx
*** 1:20
The People's Voice 02/25 - Pfizer Insider Blows Whistle: 'VAIDS Was Programmed to Kill Billions in 2025'
https://rumble.com/embed/v6mfk10/?pub=2trvx
***
Wendy Bell Radio 02/25 - The Party's Over
https://rumble.com/embed/v6mtp3o/?pub=2trvx
*******************
Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths