Electroculture Antenna wrapping correction...
This video demonstrates how we're being given the wrong information for creating an electroculture antenna where the copper wire on an antenna should be wrapped counter-clockwise in the northern hemisphere, not clockwise, like it's being taught in online videos...

gardeninghealingcopperpolaritytuberoseelectroculturecounter-clockwise

