Radical Truth #34 - The Abrahamic Fallacy

Have you heard people call Judaism, Christianity, and Islam “the three Abrahamic” faiths or religions? Well, it’s time to dispel that myth in more ways than one and settle this matter once and for all. Don't miss this highly-informative episode!

Here is the book mentioned in this episode: "Which God?: Jesus, Holy Spirit, God in Christianity and Islam" https://amzn.to/3uBzy3r

Here are other great books by Dr. Mark Durie: "The Third Choice: Islam, Dhimmitude and Freedom" https://amzn.to/37Z6CbU

"Liberty to the Captives: Freedom from Islam and Dhimmitude through the Cross" https://amzn.to/3r3qAJP

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