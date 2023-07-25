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Tom from the Toronto Truth Seekers 11 years ago exposing Halloween!
http://JesusGod-Pope666.Info
http://JesusGod-Pope666.Info
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39 views • July 25, 2023

Original title: hallowe'en Exposed as 'Helloween: Satan's Playground'

Tom was a former Nazi and Kuk klux clan member and a Satanist and became a Radical Christian Truth Seeker. I wonder what he is doing now, hope he is doing good.

So these are the Christian Festivals to become wise by :From the first month/moon in the year being in Spring, Pass-Over with 7 days the Unleavened days of Bread festival.
The beginning count to 50 to the festival of Weeks from after the Weekly Sabbath in the festival of throwing out falsehood from your house.
Summer passes and here begins in the 7 moon of the Biblical year the 10 day festival of Trumpets and attonement then in the same month when the moon is full at the 15 the 7 day festival of Tents and the last great day the day next do the last day of the festival of celebration of overflow.
These are the Christian festivals of Light!

- Darkijah

Keywords
godchristianwisdomunderstandinggoodfestivalshalloweengained
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