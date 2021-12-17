© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Paradoxical Diecotomy Between Humor And Suicide Prevention From The Perspective Of A Comedian
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • December 17, 2021
Mental health issues are a difficult topic to breach, and finding the right way to address them is an essential way to do it correctly. Our overall health and mental health are the most important components to leading a thriving life, and without the tools to maintain it, it is very difficult to understand how to manage emotions and trauma.
Frank King has found that his extensive background in comedy plays a crucial role in his approach to talking about suicide prevention as a TEDx motivational speaker. With his own history of mental illness and dealing with depression and humor, Frank King uses his experiences and knowledge to empathetically articulate the difficulties of suicide, and how to prevent it.
In this episode, you will learn about:
How routine maintenance on your brain can help treat your mental illness
What suicidal signs look like for you or loved ones
How to thoughtfully speak to people about their mental health
Discover all of this and more on this thought-provoking episode on suicide prevention.
To find out more about what Frank King does, visit thementalhealthcomedian.com for more information.
If you or a loved one are at risk of suicide, text HELP 74174.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Frank King has found that his extensive background in comedy plays a crucial role in his approach to talking about suicide prevention as a TEDx motivational speaker. With his own history of mental illness and dealing with depression and humor, Frank King uses his experiences and knowledge to empathetically articulate the difficulties of suicide, and how to prevent it.
In this episode, you will learn about:
How routine maintenance on your brain can help treat your mental illness
What suicidal signs look like for you or loved ones
How to thoughtfully speak to people about their mental health
Discover all of this and more on this thought-provoking episode on suicide prevention.
To find out more about what Frank King does, visit thementalhealthcomedian.com for more information.
If you or a loved one are at risk of suicide, text HELP 74174.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.