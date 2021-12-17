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The Paradoxical Diecotomy Between Humor And Suicide Prevention From The Perspective Of A Comedian
Finding Genius Podcast
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20 views • December 17, 2021
Mental health issues are a difficult topic to breach, and finding the right way to address them is an essential way to do it correctly. Our overall health and mental health are the most important components to leading a thriving life, and without the tools to maintain it, it is very difficult to understand how to manage emotions and trauma. 

Frank King has found that his extensive background in comedy plays a crucial role in his approach to talking about suicide prevention as a TEDx motivational speaker. With his own history of mental illness and dealing with depression and humor, Frank King uses his experiences and knowledge to empathetically articulate the difficulties of suicide, and how to prevent it. 

In this episode, you will learn about:

How routine maintenance on your brain can help treat your mental illness
What suicidal signs look like for you or loved ones
How to thoughtfully speak to people about their mental health

Discover all of this and more on this thought-provoking episode on suicide prevention. 

To find out more about what Frank King does, visit thementalhealthcomedian.com for more information.

If you or a loved one are at risk of suicide, text HELP 74174.

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
mental healthmental healingmental health crisis
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