US Public Opinion Has Deterred the Top US officials and Those in Collusion with the CCP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In the May 30, 2021 GTV live broadcast, Mr. Miles Guo said that top US officials and those who colluded with the Chinese Communist Party had been deterred by the US public opinion. American people demand for the truth of the virus. Taking down the CCP with the truth of the virus is unstoppable!