© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Only #Transphobes Object to Grown Naked Men in Girl's Locker Rooms
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • July 06, 2021
The left believes that they can force their reality in paradigm in the world upon the rest of civilization, in the interest of goodness, and virtue. These virtue signaling Antifa members, physically attack and harass those who have different sets of beliefs. These are the most authoritarian people in the world.
WiSpa in Los Angeles allowed a biological male with a penis to walk naked through the women's locker room, and nothing was done about it because the state would have sued them into oblivion.
It was a game theoretical calculation made and guided by the Woke laws of California.
#transphobes #WiSpa #woke
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
WiSpa in Los Angeles allowed a biological male with a penis to walk naked through the women's locker room, and nothing was done about it because the state would have sued them into oblivion.
It was a game theoretical calculation made and guided by the Woke laws of California.
#transphobes #WiSpa #woke
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.