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neverlosetruth: CV Look At What's Going On In the World! You Comply, You're Responsible For Ruining People's Lives (MIRRORED)
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191 views • April 18, 2020
neverlosetruth: CV Look At What's Going On In the World! You Comply, You're Responsible For Ruining People's Lives (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/Mc0J94Cz550

I have said for 9 years, and I still say, only more loudly: Our real enemy is not the psychopaths in our governments, but our friends, family, associates, neighbors, co-workers, community members who refuse to grow up.

Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you

Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w

And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/

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https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=GO989B46UX6X

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-usa/face-masks-may-be-new-normal-as-us-prepares-gradual-reopening-idUSKCN21X25I

https://twitter.com/QAnonNotables/status/1247068602026446849

https://www.globalresearch.ca/german-lawyer-sent-psych-ward-organizing-protest-against-covid-19-lockdown/5709685

Germans Protesting Attorney Bahner Sent To Psych Ward
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7K8LNMHRVI

What Price Victory - In The Coronavirus War?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfRk5FQCLmzI/

https://summit.news/2020/04/13/australian-police-use-surveillance-helicopter-to-track-down-remote-campers/

https://nationalpost.com/opinion/john-carpay-albertas-bill-10-is-an-affront-to-the-rule-of-law

https://summit.news/2020/04/07/paris-bans-exercise-as-lockdown-tightens/

https://www.zerohedge.com/health/ankle-monitors-ordered-kentucky-residents-crackdown-quarantine-quitters-begins

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/watch-live-president-trump-unveils-plan-reopen-america

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/small-business-loan-program-now-out-money

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/mitch-mcconnell-says-absolutely-no-progress-made-replenish-small-business-aid

Birx On Reopening Phases
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FBV-_xo-F8M

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/feds-kashkari-says-us-may-face-18-months-of-rolling-shutdowns/ar-BB12wqGD

https://www.zerohedge.com/health/wearing-masks-could-be-new-normal-states-attempt-economic-restart

https://twitter.com/RepThomasMassie?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1250451779885715461&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Feconomics%2F34-billion-stimulus-money-could-go-dead-people
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News and Politics
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Keywords
hoaxdeceptionnew world orderglobalismpandemicmisrepresentationlockdowncoronavirus
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