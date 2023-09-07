ALEX JONES [4 of 4] Thursday 9/7/23 • DR STELLA IMMANUEL, DREW HERNANDEZ, News, Calls, Analysis • Infowars

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NUCLEAR WAR ALERT! HEAD OF UKRAINIAN MILITARY DECLARES “WORLD WAR 3 HAS BEGUN” – MUST-WATCHAlex Jones is LIVE right now taking your calls and covering the stories globalists DO NOT want you to hear!
The quickening is here! Major players & calamities have accelerated the globalists’ war against humanity! Watch & share this link!
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URGENT! KEEP ALEX JONES IN THE FIGHT FOR LIBERTY!
https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex
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