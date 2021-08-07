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The New Normal Documentary - What is This Pandemic Really About?
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11 views • August 07, 2021
How it began. How it spread, what is next?
This is a short documentary looking at the escalation of this Feardemic globally and the constant lockdowns. Where will it end? Is it really about a virus, or the Great Reset?
happen.network is a forward-thinking digital media and social platform that values integrity, curating independent current-affairs content for a free-thinking community.
Credit happen.network and Oracle Films
https://happen.network
This is a short documentary looking at the escalation of this Feardemic globally and the constant lockdowns. Where will it end? Is it really about a virus, or the Great Reset?
happen.network is a forward-thinking digital media and social platform that values integrity, curating independent current-affairs content for a free-thinking community.
Credit happen.network and Oracle Films
https://happen.network
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